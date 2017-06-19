Severe thunderstorm advisories issued for Lehigh Valley

Southeastern Lehigh County was included in a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. In addition, all of Bucks, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. "A few storms that develop late this afternoon and this evening may become strong to severe with the greatest risk occurring between 5 and 9 p.m.," the watch read.

