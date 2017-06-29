Senate Appropriations Committee gives first approval to 2017-18 Pennsylvania state budget
The Pennsylvania Senate's Appropriations Committee takes up first consideration of a new state budget for 2017-18 Thursday night. Final passage in both the Senate and House of Representatives is expected Friday, though action on the revenues to balance will likely bleed into next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|6 hr
|Weatherly reckt
|7
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Jun 27
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Jun 23
|Escaped-Johnstown
|78
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC