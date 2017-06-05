Retired medical doctor hikes and bikes the wilds
Mirror photo by Cherie Hicks / Stan and Alice Kotala stand in their front yard off Kettle Road. Their yard includes native plants and trees, including golden ragworta S , along with phlox, redbud and dogwood trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Coggins
|6 hr
|Joelean
|1
|James Coggins
|6 hr
|Palmreader
|1
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Jun 2
|Spike
|62
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|May 23
|Neighbor
|8
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16)
|May 19
|ohwilbur
|98
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC