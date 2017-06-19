Redrawing political America, Pennsylvania

A map of congressional districts drawn by Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature helped the GOP win nearly three more of the state's U.S. House seats than the party otherwise would have won in last year's election, an Associated Press analysis found. by Franklin & Marshall College political scientist G. Terry Madonna and is now the subject of its first court challenge, filed earlier this month by the League of Women Voters and 18 registered Democratic Party voters.

