Q&A: What would happen if the Bill Cosby jury deadlocks?
After three days, the jury in entertainer Bill Cosby's sex assault trial outside of Philadelphia has been unable to reach a verdict on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Deliberations were set to resume Thursday.
