#PreservationMatters: African American Burial Grounds
Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Archaeological Forum and the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission organized a public forum , "Just Beneath the Surface: A Public Conversation about Burial Places in and around Philadelphia." The purpose of the event was to increase social awareness about the existence of forgotten burial grounds, and identify legal and regulatory tools to protect these sacred sites.
