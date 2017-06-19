Police standoff in Pennsylvania ends in apparent murder-suicide

A man and a woman wanted for parole violation barricaded themselves inside a Pennsylvania home after allegedly firing shots at police, and later died in an... -- Structures across the world are bathed in rainbow lighting in honor of LGBT pride. June is internationally recognized as Pride Month, and many cities are hosting... WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senator Pat Roberts has joined Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Jon Tester to introduce the bipartisan Agriculture Equipment and M... OMAHA, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.