Police log: Woman accused of overdosing
Police log: Woman accused of overdosing A Fayetteville woman is accused of overdosing in a bathroom and possessing drug paraphernalia, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2rXqKaO GUILFORD TOWNSHIP - A Fayetteville woman is accused of overdosing in a bathroom at about 10 p.m. on June 1 in Guilford Township and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|3 hr
|Dtf
|12
|James Coggins
|Mon
|Joelean
|1
|James Coggins
|Mon
|Palmreader
|1
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 3
|spytheweb
|2
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Jun 2
|Spike
|62
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... (Nov '16)
|May 19
|ohwilbur
|98
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC