Police log: Police investigating death
Police log: Police investigating death Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a death in Lurgan Township. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tudBDL According to the report, the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on June 14 in 10000 block of Newburg Road.
