Police log: Man accused of possessing drugs,a
An unidentified man is accused of possessing drugs and paraphernalia after he was seen running across Interstate 81 in just shorts, police said. Police log: Police find drugs on shirtless man seen running across I-81 An unidentified man is accused of possessing drugs and paraphernalia after he was seen running across Interstate 81 in just shorts, police said.
