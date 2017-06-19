Physician's assistant raises concerns at VA

A lack of providers at the Van Zandt VA Medical Center is straining the primary care department, according to a physician's assistant, who spoke after a town hall roundtable at the hospital last week. And a VA policy by which those primary care providers - doctors, PAs and nurse practitioners - must handle administrative duties for testing ordered for patients they have referred to specialists elsewhere is aggravating the strain and creating opportunities for error, said primary care PA Dave Skelley.

