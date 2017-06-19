Physician's assistant raises concerns at VA
A lack of providers at the Van Zandt VA Medical Center is straining the primary care department, according to a physician's assistant, who spoke after a town hall roundtable at the hospital last week. And a VA policy by which those primary care providers - doctors, PAs and nurse practitioners - must handle administrative duties for testing ordered for patients they have referred to specialists elsewhere is aggravating the strain and creating opportunities for error, said primary care PA Dave Skelley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Escaped-Johnstown
|78
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC