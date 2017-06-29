Philadelphia District Attorney pleads...

Philadelphia District Attorney pleads guilty in corruption case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

Seth Williams, who was twice elected as Philadelphia's district attorney, pleaded guilty to one count of travel and use of interstate facilities to promote and facilitate bribery contrary to Pennsylvania law, according to acting New Jersey US Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will move to dismiss the remaining 28 charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welfare cheats need not apply 2 hr Weatherly reckt 7
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) Jun 27 Pension lack of ... 351
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Jun 23 Escaped-Johnstown 78
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 18 Dave 1,315
Drug Addict working for sports center Jun 18 Jeff Teel 1
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Jun 15 Red 4
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 17
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC