Philadelphia District Attorney pleads guilty in corruption case
Seth Williams, who was twice elected as Philadelphia's district attorney, pleaded guilty to one count of travel and use of interstate facilities to promote and facilitate bribery contrary to Pennsylvania law, according to acting New Jersey US Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will move to dismiss the remaining 28 charges.
