Phil Donahue Rambles Aimlessly about ...

Phil Donahue Rambles Aimlessly about His Trump Hostility

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsBusters.org

Have you ever had an old grand-uncle that you haven't seen in ages and that you have almost completely forgotten about suddenly show up from out of nowhere? His return quickly reminds you why you originally found him so annoying since he is still obsessed about the same grudges upon which he still continues expounding in an aimless manner. In this case it is former liberal talk show host Phil Donahue who appeared with Brian Stelter on his CNN Reliable Sources show on June 25. Yes, it was the same old by the numbers predictable liberal Phil and, of course, he was obsessed over President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Fri Escaped-Johnstown 78
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 18 Dave 1,315
Drug Addict working for sports center Jun 18 Jeff Teel 1
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Jun 15 Red 4
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 17
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,305 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC