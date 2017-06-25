Phil Donahue Rambles Aimlessly about His Trump Hostility
Have you ever had an old grand-uncle that you haven't seen in ages and that you have almost completely forgotten about suddenly show up from out of nowhere? His return quickly reminds you why you originally found him so annoying since he is still obsessed about the same grudges upon which he still continues expounding in an aimless manner. In this case it is former liberal talk show host Phil Donahue who appeared with Brian Stelter on his CNN Reliable Sources show on June 25. Yes, it was the same old by the numbers predictable liberal Phil and, of course, he was obsessed over President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Escaped-Johnstown
|78
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC