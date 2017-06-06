Pennsylvania's top court just made it...

Pennsylvania's top court just made it way harder to sentence kids to life in prison

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Monday issued a ruling that will make it far more difficult to sentence any juvenile to life without parole - a striking about-face in a state that is home to the largest population of juvenile lifers in the nation. In the case of Qu'eed Batts, who has been twice sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole, the court ruled that there is a presumption against life sentences for juveniles - and that, in order to sentence a minor to life, prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he is incapable of rehabilitation.

