Pennsylvania's top court just made it way harder to sentence kids to life in prison
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Monday issued a ruling that will make it far more difficult to sentence any juvenile to life without parole - a striking about-face in a state that is home to the largest population of juvenile lifers in the nation. In the case of Qu'eed Batts, who has been twice sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole, the court ruled that there is a presumption against life sentences for juveniles - and that, in order to sentence a minor to life, prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he is incapable of rehabilitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Jun 23
|Escaped-Johnstown
|78
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC