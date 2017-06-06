Pennsylvania's state budget talks are stuck and video gaming terminals appear to be the dam
For the last few days, it seems like movement on the larger budget package has been stopped up because of what state Senate leaders say is House leaders' insistence that VGTs be part of a final gambling expansion package. It is, according to sources, the issue that - more than any other - led to the postponement of a hoped-for five-way meeting between top Wolf staffers and legislative leadership over the weekend.
