Pennsylvania's Malt Beverage Tax Credit to Take Effect in July
Have you been waiting to buy that new 20 barrel Brite tank? How about buying more kegs to distribute your beer? Beginning July 1, Pennsylvania breweries will have a new incentive to purchase brewing equipment, machinery, or cooperage used in the beer manufacturing process. It is with great pleasure that we welcome back the Malt Beverage Tax Credit.
