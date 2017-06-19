Pennsylvania's burgeoning medical mar...

Pennsylvania's burgeoning medical marijuana industry takes shape

15 hrs ago

Hundreds of businesses are vying to get some of the precious few permits to operate medical marijuana growing/processing facilities and dispensaries that will be allocated to different regions of the state. Hundreds of businesses are vying to get some of the precious few permits to operate medical marijuana growing/processing facilities and dispensaries that will be allocated to different regions of the state.( Pennsylvania's new medical marijuana industry began to take shape Tuesday as the Department of Health awarded grower/processer permits to 12 applicants , including many with out-of-state connections and deep pockets.

Chicago, IL

