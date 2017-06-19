Pennsylvania Teamsters rally at state capitol in protest of anti-worker legislation
HARRISBURG, Pa. - More than a thousand Teamsters from across Pennsylvania rallied on the steps of the state capitol today to protest legislation designed to weaken worker protections and undercut their ability to bargain for improvements on the job.
