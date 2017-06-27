Pennsylvania Supreme Court Completes Revival of Environmental Rights Amendment
A 5-to-1 majority of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently confirmed that the text of the Environmental Rights Amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution is the appropriate standard of judicial review of the constitutionality of Commonwealth agency actions. Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|1 hr
|kids come last
|1
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Pension lack of ...
|351
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Jun 23
|Escaped-Johnstown
|78
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 18
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC