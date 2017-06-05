Pennsylvania property tax/rent rebate deadline extended
Governor Tom wolf announced the deadline has been extended for property tax or rent rebates, for seniors or people with disabilities. The Department of Revenue evaluates the program as the June 30 deadline approaches, to determine if funds are available.
