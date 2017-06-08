Pennsylvania pols vote in favor of wi...

Pennsylvania pols vote in favor of wide-sweeping pension reform

Pennsylvania state lawmakers Thursday passed a pension reform bill that will save about $5 billion by incorporating features of both defined benefit and defined contribution plans. Members of the state's House of Representatives followed the Senate by passing the bill, 143-53.

