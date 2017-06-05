Pennsylvania House gears up for huge ...

Pennsylvania House gears up for huge gambling expansion vote

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives rushed Wednesday night toward a vote on sprawling gambling legislation unveiled just hours earlier to expand casino-style gambling to the internet, airports, bars and elsewhere. The bill was marshaled by Republican majority leaders toward the floor vote, a last-ditch move to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from taxes and license fees to help prop up, if temporarily, Pennsylvania's deficit-riddled finances.

Chicago, IL

