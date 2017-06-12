Pennsylvania granted Real Id extension

The Department of Homeland Security has notified PennDOT that Pennsylvania has been granted a REAL ID enforcement extension through Oct. 10, 2017, which means that Pennsylvania residents will not face access issues when entering federal facilities through that date. "I am pleased that the Department of Homeland Security has recognized the proactive steps that Pennsylvania has taken in terms of developing a plan for REAL ID compliance," Preliminary work on REAL ID has begun, and PennDOT estimates REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and identification cards will be available at the customer's option in 2019.

