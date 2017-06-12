Pennsylvania governor signs major pension reform bill
Pennsylvania is making major changes to its pensions for public employees by offering them a partially privatized plan. Governor Tom Wolf signed the bill into law today, saying it's going protect the taxpayer in a major way.
