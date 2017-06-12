Pennsylvania coal mine, first in Trump era, praised as lifeline for local economy
Around 200 miners, business leaders and local politicians stood around tables covered in mining headgear and tablecloths labeled "Make Coal Great Again" as they overlooked a freshly dug coal pit located around 60 miles southwest of Pittsburgh. The group was assembled for the opening of Corsa Coal Corp's Acosta mine - the country's newest mining operation - which will dig up metallurgical coal for use in a booming steel industry and is expected to generate up to 100 full-time jobs.
