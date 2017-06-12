Pennsylvania coal mine, first in Trum...

Pennsylvania coal mine, first in Trump era, praised as lifeline for local economy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Around 200 miners, business leaders and local politicians stood around tables covered in mining headgear and tablecloths labeled "Make Coal Great Again" as they overlooked a freshly dug coal pit located around 60 miles southwest of Pittsburgh. The group was assembled for the opening of Corsa Coal Corp's Acosta mine - the country's newest mining operation - which will dig up metallurgical coal for use in a booming steel industry and is expected to generate up to 100 full-time jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... 12 hr george 18
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Sun spytheweb 1
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 9 Pids 1,313
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
James Coggins Jun 5 Palmreader 1
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,717,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC