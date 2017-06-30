Pennsylvania Clean Water Procurement Act would create nutrient...
The Pennsylvania Clean Water Procurement Act was recently referred to the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. Passage of the bill will establish the Watershed Improvement Fund, with annual funding of $50 million, to acquire nutrient reductions under a competitively-bid procurement program from both public and private sectors.
