PennDOT to phase in newly-designed driver licenses, identification cards
All state driver and photo centers will transition to new state drivers license and identification cards similar to this one by the end of October 2017. All state driver and photo centers will transition to new state drivers license and identification cards similar to this one by the end of October 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Joelean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC