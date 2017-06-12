Penn State Student Crowned Miss Penns...

Penn State Student Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

Katie Schrekengast, a Penn State student and member of the Blue Band, took home the title of Miss Pennsylvania 2017 last night at the annual scholarship competition held in Pittsburgh. She is a rising senior majoring in broadcast journalism .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 16 min Dave 1,315
Drug Addict working for sports center 19 hr Jeff Teel 1
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Jun 15 Red 4
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 18
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC