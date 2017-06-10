Penn State fraternity brothers due in court after pledge died during night of heavy drinking
Members of a Penn State fraternity facing charges related to the death earlier this year of a pledge after a night of heavy drinking are due in court Monday for a hearing about whether there's enough evidence to head to trial. Prosecutors in the case against the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter and 18 of its members are leaning heavily on video surveillance recordings made the night 19-year-old sophomore engineering student Tim Piazza was injured in a series of falls at the fraternity after a pledge acceptance ceremony that included heavy drinking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|Pids
|1,313
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|23 hr
|Ms Sassy
|11
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Joelean
|1
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Palmreader
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Jun 2
|Spike
|62
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC