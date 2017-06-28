Pa. Senate passes first-of-its-kind bill sealing some criminal records
Jane M. Von Bergen writes about the workplace - employment, unemployment, management, unions, legal issues, labor economics, benefits, work-life balance, workforce development, trends and profiles. In the fractured state of the commonwealth that is Pennsylvania, a first-of-its-kind bill that would seal criminal records for minor offenses passed unanimously in the Senate on Wednesday.
