Oliver: Trump pulling out of Paris accord could have - catastrophic' effect
John Oliver had a message for "Last Week Tonight" viewers Sunday night: Check out your local politicians' stance on climate change - and work to get those who deny it out. The HBO show's host made the plea at the end of a segment on President Trump's decision last week to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.
Read more at Boston.com.
