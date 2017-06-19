NHPR Folk Show Playlist 6.25.17
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelAcres of Clams/ Makem and Spain/ Sessions Volume II/ New Folk RecordsThe Reason I'm Here/ John McCutcheon/ Trolling for Dreams/ AppalsongsSwallows, Grey Jay, Gabriel/ Jeremiah McLane/ The Grinding Stone/ Jeremiah McLaneThe Way to Hope/ Beth DeSombre/ Resistance/ Beth DeSombreAin't Nobody Like You/ Pete's Posse/ Down To The Core/ Pete's PosseChildren's Medley/ The Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem/ The Clancy Brothers And Tommy Makem In Person at Carnegie Hall/ Columbia99 Year Blues/ Jim Kweskin & Geoff Muldaur/ Penny's Farm/ Kingswood RecordsRuby Tuesday Patty Larkin/ Anyway The Main Thing Is Promo/ Vanguard RecordsWalking On A Wire/ Catie Curtis/ Hello, Stranger/ Compass RecordsParting "Friends"/ Pete's Posse/ Parting "Friends"/ Pete's Posse88 Keys/ Cosy Sheridan/ The Waterbug Anthology 2/ WaterbugGrey Morning/ Tom Russell/ Play One More: The Songs of Ian and ... (more)
