New guidelines for ultrasound-based risk stratification system to...

Up to two-thirds of adults have nodules in this gland, and most are benign or only cause a slow-growing cancer that is no threat to life. A minority are aggressive cancer that requires treatment, leaving physicians and patients with a problem -- which nodules need to be biopsied for malignancy tests, which nodules show a small risk and merit observation without a biopsy, and which need no follow-up at all? "If you have a cancer that is not going to harm you, and you are not aware of it, is it useful to do a fine-needle aspiration?" said Franklin Tessler, M.D., C.M, a professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Radiology.

