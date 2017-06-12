New frontier in cancer care: Turning blood into living drugs
Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and this is its next frontier - creating "living drugs" that grow inside the body into an army that seeks and destroys tumors. Looking in the mirror, Shefveland saw "the cancer was just melting away."
