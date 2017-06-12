Muslim tells Waleed Aly he now loves ...

Muslim tells Waleed Aly he now loves eating bacon

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Hero homeowner holds two escaped Georgia inmates at gunpoint until police arrive to arrest the duo three days after they murdered two guards and went on a three-state rampage 'I'm being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director!' Trump confirms that he IS subject of obstruction probe and turns on his own Deputy AG Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion in CASH: Online retail giant expands its bricks and mortar presence with move for upscale grocery chain Daredevil is killed going over Niagara Falls in an inflatable ball - 14 years after he became the first to survive the same plunge without any protection 'Well, that's the last we'll see of you': Chilling last words Otto Warmbier's North Korea roommate said to him as the 21-year-old student was led away at airport security with a 'half-smile on his face' EXCLUSIVE - The final video of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Thu Red 4
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 13 SNOWMAN99 1,314
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 18
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
James Coggins Jun 5 Palmreader 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,609 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC