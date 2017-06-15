Most Pa. 8th-graders get this math qu...

Most Pa. 8th-graders get this math question wrong

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Most Pa. 8th-graders would get this math question wrong. Can you solve it? Most aren't achieving at grade level, says an advocacy group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa 15 hr Red 4
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 13 SNOWMAN99 1,314
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 18
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
James Coggins Jun 5 Palmreader 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,170 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC