Most Pa. 8th-graders get this math question wrong
Most Pa. 8th-graders would get this math question wrong. Can you solve it? Most aren't achieving at grade level, says an advocacy group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|15 hr
|Red
|4
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 13
|SNOWMAN99
|1,314
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|18
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Joelean
|1
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Palmreader
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC