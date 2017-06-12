More Than 200 Vermont Inmates Moved T...

More Than 200 Vermont Inmates Moved To Pennsylvania Prison

Vermont officials say 269 Vermont inmates have been moved from a privately-run prison in Michigan to a public prison in Pennsylvania. Vermont had been looking for new housing for its Michigan inmates since December 2016, when the company that runs the Michigan prison notified Vermont corrections officials that it was ending their contract in June.

