More bizarre deaths, every one a trag...

More bizarre deaths, every one a tragedy to their families and friends

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Legacy Matters

Robert Dreyer, 89, was driving his 2016 Mercedes in Melbourne when he veered off the road and crashed into a fire hydrant. The fire hydrant started spewing water, as the safety valve was likely damaged during the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Legacy Matters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa 1 hr Red 2
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue SNOWMAN99 1,314
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 18
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
James Coggins Jun 5 Palmreader 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC