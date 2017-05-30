Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier and two other one-time school administrators are heading to court to be sentenced for child endangerment for failing to report Jerry Sandusky to authorities in 2001. For her first trip across Iowa as governor, Republican Kim Reynolds sought and accepted the free use of a jet owned by a wealthy businessman who is lobbying for state approval to build a lucrative casino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.