Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby sex a...

Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby sex assault case but retrial planned

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Bill Cosby llega al tribunal del condado de Montgomery en Norristown, Pensilvania, para su juicio por abuso sexual el sabado 17 de junio de 2017. El juez declaro nulo el juicio porque los jurados no se pusieron de acuerdo sobre el veredicto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa Thu Red 4
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jun 13 SNOWMAN99 1,314
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Jun 12 george 18
News Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
James Coggins Jun 5 Palmreader 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC