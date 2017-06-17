Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby sex assault case but retrial planned
Bill Cosby llega al tribunal del condado de Montgomery en Norristown, Pensilvania, para su juicio por abuso sexual el sabado 17 de junio de 2017. El juez declaro nulo el juicio porque los jurados no se pusieron de acuerdo sobre el veredicto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Thu
|Red
|4
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jun 13
|SNOWMAN99
|1,314
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|18
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Joelean
|1
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Palmreader
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC