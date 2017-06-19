Miss Pennsylvania crowned
Miss Central Pennsylvania, Katie Schreckengast, who received the title of Miss Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Pageant in Jan. in Lewistown, won the title of Miss Pennsylvania Saturday at the Miss Pennsylvania Pageant in Pittsburgh. Schreckengast competed against 33 others from across the Commonwealth to win the title.
