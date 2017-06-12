Lawsuit challenges Pennsylvania map o...

Lawsuit challenges Pennsylvania map of US House districts

15 hrs ago

The League of Women Voters is leading a lawsuit filed Thursday that seeks to throw out the map of Pennsylvania's 18 congressional districts as an unconstitutional gerrymander that unfairly favors Republicans and violates the rights of Democratic voters. The lawsuit, filed in Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court, calls partisan gerrymandering "one of the greatest threats to American democracy today" and suggests Pennsylvania's district map is one of the worst partisan gerrymanders in the country.

Chicago, IL

