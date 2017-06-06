Lawmakers should work through recess
"I will show up for work at my Harrisburg office every day this summer to protest the lack of a 2017-18 state budget that's responsible, realistic and in the commonwealth's best interests for the future as well as the present." But don't hold your breath regarding such a prospect, despite the increasing evidence that next year's spending plan is not going to be responsible, not going to be realistic and not going to protect taxpayers from someday having to shoulder a big financial burden to return the commonwealth to a solid financial footing.
