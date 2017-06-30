Key part of law to help child sex abu...

Key part of law to help child sex abuse survivors to expire

After suffering through sexual abuse for a decade starting when she was 5, a Georgia woman said she was too emotionally wrecked to sue her alleged abuser until it was too late - state law says victims must file lawsuits seeking damages before they turn 23. She got another chance when legislators in 2015 passed the Hidden Predator Act, which provided a two-year window during which victims older than that could sue their alleged abusers. Now 28, the woman, identified in court documents only as H.M., filed a suit against her abuser in March.

Chicago, IL

