Key part of law to help child sex abuse survivors to expire
After suffering through sexual abuse for a decade starting when she was 5, a Georgia woman said she was too emotionally wrecked to sue her alleged abuser until it was too late - state law says victims must file lawsuits seeking damages before they turn 23. She got another chance when legislators in 2015 passed the Hidden Predator Act, which provided a two-year window during which victims older than that could sue their alleged abusers. Now 28, the woman, identified in court documents only as H.M., filed a suit against her abuser in March.
