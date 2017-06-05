Judge tosses death sentence in double...

Judge tosses death sentence in double murder, orders new hearing

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

A Pennsylvania judge has thrown out the death sentence imposed on one of two brothers convicted in a 1998 double murder and ordered a new sentencing hearing. The York Daily Record reports that the York County judge denied a new trial to 54-year-old Milton Montalvo but found flaws in the penalty phase, citing ineffective counsel and remarks by the prosecutor and judge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Fri Pids 1,313
News Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm... Fri Ms Sassy 11
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 Jun 6 Dtf 12
James Coggins Jun 5 Joelean 1
James Coggins Jun 5 Palmreader 1
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Jun 2 Spike 62
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,391 • Total comments across all topics: 281,686,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC