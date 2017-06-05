Judge tosses death sentence in double murder, orders new hearing
A Pennsylvania judge has thrown out the death sentence imposed on one of two brothers convicted in a 1998 double murder and ordered a new sentencing hearing. The York Daily Record reports that the York County judge denied a new trial to 54-year-old Milton Montalvo but found flaws in the penalty phase, citing ineffective counsel and remarks by the prosecutor and judge.
