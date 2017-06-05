Inside and outside the classroom, after-school programs work: Another View
The President's 2018 fiscal budget eliminates federal funding for after-school programs, saying there is no evidence of their impact. That is not the case here in Pennsylvania, where after-school programs are a proven, high yield investment in our kids, our communities and our economy.
