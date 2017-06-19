In search of the highest-quality trout streams in Pa.
Pennsylvania has about 86,000 miles of flowing waters, and a state program has been working to determine which are home to wild trout populations . In 2010, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission launched the Unassessed Waters Initiative, which involves state officials, conservation groups and citizens attempting to study the rivers, streams and creeks statewide that support wild trout.
