Impairment Rating Evaluations Declared Unconstitutional
Over 20 years after Section 306 of the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act was enacted, employers will no longer be able to limit partial disability benefits to 500 weeks based on an Impairment Rating Evaluation . On June 20, 2017, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its opinion in Protz v.
