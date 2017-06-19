Human remains found on Lake Erie shoreline
A fisherman reportedly contacted police around 8:15 p.m. Thursday after spotting what he believed was a human body part. Pennsylvania State Police, Lake City Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene near the Elk Creek Access area and searched for several hours.
