How a case in Pennsylvania predicted the Wisconsin gerrymandering challenge: Wednesday Morning Co...
Running west through the Philadelphia suburbs, it takes in in a giant chunk of Delaware County, even as it stretches over its shoulder north and east to Montgomery County, before leaning to its south to hug the Delaware state line. This Rorschach blot of a district is so tortured and arthritic that it even has a nickname, "Goofy Kicking Donald" for its resemblance to the profiles of the beloved Disney characters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Dave
|1,315
|Drug Addict working for sports center
|Jun 18
|Jeff Teel
|1
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Jun 15
|Red
|4
|Fed Officials Sharpen Concerns Over Trump's Imm...
|Jun 12
|george
|17
|Visa overstays climb, account for 40% of undocu...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|Jun 6
|Dtf
|12
|James Coggins
|Jun 5
|Joelean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC